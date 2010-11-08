Member states 'dishonest' in EU budget talks, MEP says

The European Parliament is ready to back down on its 2011 EU budget increase demands, but governments are being "dishonest" by simply "delaying" payments to which they have already committed for next year, a key MEP has warned.

With less than one week left for the European Parliament and member states to agree on the 2011 EU budget, euro-deputies' demand for a 6.19 percent increase compared to last year is unlikely to materialise, Polish centre-right MEP Sidonia Jedrzejewska told journa...