How the centre-right can take on hard-right and win big in 2024

As the Europe elections of 2024 are already looming, the centre-right must use the opportunity to rethink its model or risk marginalisation. Because its electoral base is steadily crumbling.

Yet, a new block can be formed around a clearer conservative principle, coalescing three like-minded groups currently not talking to each other: Christian-Democratic voters, pro-innovation Greens, and new immigrant communities.

The observation is commonplace: a strong populist right carryi...