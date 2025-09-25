Ad
The bulk of the Russian assets are held by the Brussels-based financial firm Euroclear (Photo: Marek Śliwecki )

MEPs probe EU Commission on speeding up €200bn frozen Russian assets for Kyiv

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

MEPs in the economics committee pressed the EU Commission on Thursday (25 September) over the lack of visible progress in redirecting Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine, as officials reiterated the legal obstacles.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

