EU needs to build 'drone wall' fast - and exclude Hungary and Slovakia for now

On Friday (26 September), a pivotal meeting will take place as ministers of defence from seven EU member states on the eastern border convene with Ukraine and the European Commission.

Their agenda is not routine; it is a response to an urgent and escalating threat: the need to build a 'drone wall' to counter continued violations of EU and Nato airspace by Russian military equipment.

The situation is serious and the provocations from Russia are both intentional and ongoing. If European leaders once believed they had years to prepare for heightened tensions with Russia, that luxury has vanished. To restore balance and re-establish effective deterrence, Europe must act now.

This meeting cannot be another forum for discussion; it must set in motion a fast-track effort to construct a complex system of sensors and effectors.

The 'drone wall' should offer a militarily effective and economically sustainable way to respond to the expected future waves of Russian drones. To achieve this, the meeting should deliver clear outcomes in three priority areas.

First and foremost, the meeting must produce a clear political mandate that reflects the gravity of the situation. The participating nations should send an unequivocal message of their readiness to work together, overcoming the usual bottlenecks that hinder the development of military capabilities.

This includes a shared willingness to accelerate national administrative and decision-making procedures to get the necessary equipment produced as quickly as possible.

Ukrainian advice

In this, Ukraine’s role is paramount; its experience in countering these exact threats is an invaluable contribution to European and transatlantic security that must be formally appreciated.

For its part, the EU Commission must signal a clear intent to deploy all available financial and, if needed, legislative tools to support the rapid build-up of this defensive shield. This collective action will serve as a powerful statement that this is a direct response to Russia’s attempts to escalate its war into EU and Nato territory, and that they are committed to defending their populations and infrastructure with the support of EU and Nato allies.

Second, the ministers must commission the rapid development of technical requirements for a system that can be replicated across the entire Eastern border.

This task should begin immediately following Friday’s meeting and be entrusted to a dedicated group of expert staff and military personnel from the member states, the commission, the European Defence Agency, and ideally, Nato.

This group must operate under an ambitious timeline to provide actionable procurement options for governments. The involvement of relevant defence and dual-use companies from both the EU and Ukraine will be critical to realistically define requirements and delivery timelines.

Third, while no final procurement decisions are expected on Friday, the meeting must outline a clear and rapid path to delivery. Joint procurement should be the priority, as it can unlock European funds.

Drones and counter-drone systems are already a priority for the Strategic Action for Europe (SAFE) funds, and the participating EU states have a preliminary allocation of almost €80bn from which to draw.

This would make the Drone Wall one of the first flagship projects under this framework.

Successful models for such cooperation already exist, such as the joint procurement of Leopard 2A8 tanks by Germany, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands.

The context for this urgency is inescapable. Facing an aggressive Russia and a potentially unreliable United States, Europe has no choice but to step up its defence game. This initiative can send a reassuring message to citizens on the Eastern border and a clear signal of resolve to the Kremlin.

Exclude Putin-friendly Slovakia and Hungary

Initially, Slovakia and Hungary were not invited to these urgent consultations, a reflection of their current foreign policy and the risk their participation could pose to a frank discussion about the Russian threat and Europe´s possibilities and plans to defend itself.

While they have disqualified themselves from the initial planning, Slovakia is now expected to join Friday's talks.

Should they refuse any collaboration, a giant gap will remain in Europe's Drone Wall, as their shared border with Ukraine spans more than 200 kilometres.

This meeting is another chance for the European Union to prove its value to its members. The threat is clear, the path forward is defined, and the time for hesitation is over.





