Western leaders from Baltic Sea countries met in Helsinki on Tuesday (Photo: TPKanslia)

Cable-sabotage ships to be stopped and boarded, Nato warns

by Andrew Rettman, San Domenico,

Nato states' navies will halt and board ships seen to be harming undersea cables in future, leaders said, as a fresh incident unfolded during their mini-summit in Helsinki.

"Finland has demonstrated that firm action within the law is possible," said Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in the Finnish capital on Tuesday (14 January).

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

