Nordic and Baltic ministers call for lowering G7 price cap on Russian oil

Six EU countries have called on the European Commission to reduce the $60 [€59] price cap on Russian oil.

"Sanctions have successfully weakened Russia's economy and restricted its war effort," the foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania wrote in a letter over the weekend and shared with press on Monday (13 January).