Widespread circumvention and the use of a vast fleet of shadow tankers have limited the policy's effectiveness

Nordic and Baltic ministers call for lowering G7 price cap on Russian oil

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Six EU countries have called on the European Commission to reduce the $60 [€59] price cap on Russian oil.

“Sanctions have successfully weakened Russia’s economy and restricted its war effort,” the foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania wrote in a letter over the weekend and shared with press on Monday (13 January).

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.





