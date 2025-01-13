Nordic and Baltic ministers call for lowering G7 price cap on Russian oil

Six EU countries have called on the European Commission to reduce the $60 [€59] price cap on Russian oil.
“Sanctions have successfully weakened Russia’s economy and restricted its war effort,” the foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania wrote in a letter over the weekend and shared with press on Monday (13 January). Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
