The threat from Russia's fleet of 'ghost tankers'

The European Council is currently debating the proposal for a new maritime security strategy. The proposed strategy reflects the EU's changing threat environment such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Nordstrom pipeline attacks.
The strategy's primary a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jan Stockbruegger is a researcher on maritime conflict, and a postdoctoral research fellow in global ocean politics at the University of Copenhagen.
Jan Stockbruegger is a researcher on maritime conflict, and a postdoctoral research fellow in global ocean politics at the University of Copenhagen.