Ad
euobserver
Beijing's tacit endorsement of Russia's unprovoked aggression, has changed the calculation in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU needs to look to Indonesia and Philippines to counter China

EU & the World
Opinion
by Oliver Rolofs, Munich,

The West's pivot to the Indo-Pacific, aimed at countering expanding Chinese influence, has won consensus among decision-makers in Washington, Paris and London over recent years. But Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine has triggered a reassessment of the policy. A more nuanced picture is now emerging.

According to a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Oliver Rolofs was previously head of communications at the Munich Security Conference, where he established the Energy and Cyber Security Programme.

Related articles

'Balancing' China starts in WalMart and Amazon, not Pacific
The EU's 'backyard' is not in the Indo-Pacific
EU needs good diplomats in Indo-Pacific, not people in uniforms
EU lagging behind in Indo-Pacific race
Beijing's tacit endorsement of Russia's unprovoked aggression, has changed the calculation in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Oliver Rolofs was previously head of communications at the Munich Security Conference, where he established the Energy and Cyber Security Programme.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections