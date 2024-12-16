Ad
Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said: 'I don't want to burn the bridges with Georgia' (Photo: European Union)

EU opts to keep talking to Georgia's pro-Russian rulers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary and Slovakia blocked EU sanctions on Georgian government officials on Monday (16 December), despite a broad majority in favour.

Member states' diplomats had already discussed names of Georgians responsible for organising violence against protesters and the Baltic states have already imposed national-level bans on them.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

