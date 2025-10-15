Italian MEP: My experience on the Global Sumud Flotilla

Last week, I returned to the European parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg from what should have been a peaceful humanitarian mission — and what instead became the seizure of a civilian convoy in international waters.

I was among more than 400 people on the To read this story, log in or subscribe Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week. Become a member Already a member? Already a member? Login