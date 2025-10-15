Ad
euobserver
The European Commission has not spoken publicly about the Flotilla attack, failing to address what happened to European citizens and members of the European Parliament abducted during the mission.  (Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla)

Opinion

Italian MEP: My experience on the Global Sumud Flotilla

EU & the World
Opinion
by MEP Benedetta Scuderi, Mediterranean Sea/Brussels,

Last week, I returned to the European parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg from what should have been a peaceful humanitarian mission — and what instead became the seizure of a civilian convoy in international waters.

I was among more than 400 people on the

EU & the WorldOpinionOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benedetta Scuderi is an Italian MEP with the Greens/EFA.

Related articles

October 7 redux — so now what from the EU?
Why 7 October is our collective failure
Listen: Hostages freed ahead of peace summit in Egypt without Hamas
Gaza's two-year 'nightmare' goes on, as EU pauses sanctions talks
The Trump Plan will more likely stall than crash
Ceasefire, yes. Now what about accountability for Israel's genocide?
EU to monitor initial Gaza crossing opening, after Egypt talks
The European Commission has not spoken publicly about the Flotilla attack, failing to address what happened to European citizens and members of the European Parliament abducted during the mission.  (Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinionOpinion

Author Bio

Benedetta Scuderi is an Italian MEP with the Greens/EFA.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections