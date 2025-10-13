Listen: Hostages freed ahead of peace summit in Egypt without Hamas

After more than two years of war between Israel and Hamas, all remaining living hostages have been released, a ceasefire has taken hold, and world leaders are gathering in Egypt to talk peace, but only one side of the conflict will be there. So, what kind of peace can be built without Hamas at the table?

The Israeli military confirmed that the final hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have now been freed.

Seven people were released first and followed by a second group of thirteen, marking the release of all 20 living hostages still held in Gaza.

Their freedom comes as part of a major deal in which Israel approved the release of 1,718 Palestinian prisoners and expects the return of the bodies of 28 Israeli hostages who died in captivity.

In Tel Aviv, an estimated 65,000 people gathered at what’s now known as Hostages Square to celebrate, while US president Donald Trump was landing in Israel.

Trump, who has taken credit for brokering the ceasefire, declared before take-off that “the war is over.” After addressing the Israeli parliament, he’s heading to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to co-host what’s being called the Summit for Peace with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

More than 20 world leaders are attending: France’s Emmanuel Macron, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, and EU Council president António Costa, among others. The aim, according to the Egyptian presidency, is to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new page of regional security.”

And in a last-minute change, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the summit, joining Trump and al-Sisi as co-chairs. It was previously thought Israel would not take part, but the Egyptian presidency confirmed Netanyahu’s participation just hours before the meeting. Hamas, however, has said it will not attend, calling the event a “peace summit” that excludes the very people under siege.

Of course, the release of the hostages is being hailed as a historic moment, especially for families who have waited more than 700 days for news of their loved ones.

But beyond the celebrations, the future looks uncertain.

Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which remains unpublished in full, includes the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the creation of a new Palestinian security force backed by international partners. A “board of peace,” chaired by Trump himself, is meant to oversee Gaza’s post-war governance.

Yet none of this has been agreed by the parties involved. Israel’s government has not pledged a full withdrawal from Gaza, and far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition have warned that any such move would collapse the government.

At the same time, Hamas has shown little sign of surrendering arms. Reports from Gaza say the group has already re-established checkpoints and clashed with rival factions in areas evacuated by Israeli troops.

So what’s next?

Well the peace meeting will set the tone for the future that leaders hope will focus on reconstruction and governance. The World Bank estimates rebuilding Gaza could cost around $53bn. Egypt has proposed a reconstruction plan and will host a donors’ conference later this year. The UK has pledged £20m for water and sanitation projects, and Germany has said it will co-host the recovery conference.

But the main problem is the political governance of Gaza. Israel rejects any role for the Palestinian Authority. Hamas refuses to disarm. And with both sides absent from the peace summit, the ceasefire’s future depends largely on the ability of outsiders like Egypt, Qatar, and Trump, to hold it together.