Ad
euobserver
Palestinian health authorities say Israel's two-year war in Gaza killed over 67,000 people, with nearly a third of the dead under the age of 18 (Photo: Unicef/Nateel)

Gaza ceasefire, Hungarian spying and migration This WEEK

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

With Israel and Hamas now etching out a ceasefire amid promises to respect a peace deal carved out by US president Donald Trump, the European Union is eagerly awaiting on the sidelines for whatever comes next.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU banks in Russia betting on 'grand bargain', instead of asset-grab
MEPs call for stronger enforcement of digital regulation
EU puts off 'chat control' vote amid deep division
Gaza's two-year 'nightmare' goes on, as EU pauses sanctions talks
Ceasefire, yes. Now what about accountability for Israel's genocide?
Alleged Hungarian spying on EU institutions triggers internal probe
Palestinian health authorities say Israel's two-year war in Gaza killed over 67,000 people, with nearly a third of the dead under the age of 18 (Photo: Unicef/Nateel)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections