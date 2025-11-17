Ad
Debt swaps, relief, and a Borrowers' Club for countries from the Global South are to be among proposals made at the G20 summit by South Africa's Trevor Manuel (Photo: South African government)

Africa seeks debt reform ahead of EU and G20 summits

by Benjamin Fox,

African leaders are expected to demand EU support for a series of new debt relief proposals set out in an ‘Expert Panel’ report led by former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel. 

As well as backing debt-for-climate/nature swaps and platforms to streamline debt-swap processes, the Manuel re...

