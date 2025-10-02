Ad
Former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo is leading calls for an Africa-focused debt relief scheme (Photo: European Parliament)

EU urged to back African green debt relief plan, amid punitive interest rates

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU should back an African campaign for a new round of debt relief linked to green investment and development, Ghana’s former president will urge policymakers in Brussels on Thursday (2 October).. 

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

