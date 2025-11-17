After three military coups, EU must focus on civilians in Sahel

When European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen asked EU’s newly-appointed top diplomat Kaja Kallas in September 2024 to develop a “renewed approach to the Sahel,” she sent a clear signal: the European Union should put an end to an...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Ilaria Allegrozzi is a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch and Philippe Dam is EU advocacy director.
Ilaria Allegrozzi is a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch and Philippe Dam is EU advocacy director.