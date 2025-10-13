Ad
euobserver
Interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg next week to spar over the mandatory nature of recognising and carrying out deportation orders issued by another member state (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

EU ministers brace for clash over migrant returns as solidarity issue looms again

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Getting member states to mutually recognise deportation decisions of people told to leave the European Union is proving tricky as the thorny concept of EU 'solidarity' looms in the background.

Interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (14 October) to spar over the

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

We all lose when politicians attack the European Court of Human Rights
EU asylum chief says member states 'challenged' by new border rules
Trump's Africa migrant deals may encourage EU deportations
'Temporary protection' leaves Ukraine refugees in limbo and liable to rightwing backlash
Munich EU migration meeting will 'go strong on returns'
EU funding may reach human rights abusers in north Africa, warns leaked document
European rights court sides with Austria on deporting 19-year old Syrian
Interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg next week to spar over the mandatory nature of recognising and carrying out deportation orders issued by another member state (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections