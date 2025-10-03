Ad
euobserver
A spokesperson from Germany's interior ministry said the talks with go 'strong on returns' (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Munich EU migration meeting will 'go strong on returns'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More than half a dozen EU interior ministers are meeting in Munich on Saturday (4 October) to thrash out ideas on evicting rejected asylum seekers from the bloc.

Although no official agenda has been posted, a spokeswoman from Germany's interior ministry said the talks with go "strong on returns."

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU asylum chief says member states 'challenged' by new border rules
Trump's Africa migrant deals may encourage EU deportations
'Temporary protection' leaves Ukraine refugees in limbo and liable to rightwing backlash
German ministers face criminal case over Afghan refugees
European rights court sides with Austria on deporting 19-year old Syrian
A spokesperson from Germany's interior ministry said the talks with go 'strong on returns' (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections