Critics warn the systems being introduced will compel authorities to carry out illegal pushbacks and create prison-like facilities near the EU's external borders — similar to those found on the Greek islands (Photo: PES)

EU asylum chief says member states 'challenged' by new border rules

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states are struggling with upcoming border rules that critics say could lead to detention-like centres.

Nina Gregori, who heads the Malta-based European Union Asylum Agency, told MEPs that national capitals are facing several challenges when it comes to rolling out new EU-wide asylum rules ahead of next summer's deadline.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

