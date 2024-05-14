Asylum pact rubber-stamped but EU states press for more restrictions

Wide-ranging EU asylum and migration reforms passed their final hurdle on Tuesday (14 May) after getting a qualified majority nod of approval by the Council, representing member states.
Known as the EU pact on migration and asylum, the legislation was ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.