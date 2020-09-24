Ad
"As we proved in Evros at the beginning of March, Europe can now effectively ensure border management," said EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas (c) (Photo: European Union: Lukasz Kobus)

EU migration pact to deter asylum

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled its long-awaited migration and asylum pact on Wednesday (23 September).

Following months of delays, it is one of president Ursula von der Leyen's core proposals and comes with promises not to repeat past failures, which turned EU states against one another.

"The old system to deal with it in Europe no longer works. The commission's package on migration and asylum, which we present today, offers a fresh start," she announced.

The existing syst...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

