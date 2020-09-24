EU migration pact to deter asylum

The European Commission unveiled its long-awaited migration and asylum pact on Wednesday (23 September).

Following months of delays, it is one of president Ursula von der Leyen's core proposals and comes with promises not to repeat past failures, which turned EU states against one another.

"The old system to deal with it in Europe no longer works. The commission's package on migration and asylum, which we present today, offers a fresh start," she announced.

The existing syst...