No EU cost for Israeli 'apartheid' in West Bank

Palestinians in the West Bank face "systematic legal discrimination" by Israel, EU diplomats have said in a confidential report seen by EUobserver.

It is equivalent to the old "apartheid" regime for blacks in South Africa, a former Israeli diplomat said, but Israel is, just like violent settlers in Palestine, getting away with "impunity".

EU states' ambassadors in Jerusalem and Ramallah levelled the criticism at Israel in a 20-page report in July 2018 .

