Ad
euobserver
Israeli soldier in the city of Hebron, part of Palestine's shrinking 'archipelago' in the West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

No EU cost for Israeli 'apartheid' in West Bank

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestinians in the West Bank face "systematic legal discrimination" by Israel, EU diplomats have said in a confidential report seen by EUobserver.

It is equivalent to the old "apartheid" regime for blacks in South Africa, a former Israeli diplomat said, but Israel is, just like violent settlers in Palestine, getting away with "impunity".

EU states' ambassadors in Jerusalem and Ramallah levelled the criticism at Israel in a 20-page report in July 2018 .

The internal documen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Building Israel, one rock at a time
EU declaration could 'chill' criticism of Israel
Israel: EU support for Palestine is 'biggest challenge'
Palestine says EP chief endorsed Israeli 'apartheid'
Israeli soldier in the city of Hebron, part of Palestine's shrinking 'archipelago' in the West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections