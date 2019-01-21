Turkish NBA star takes on Erdogan

Enes Kanter, the Turkish basketball star who plays for the New York Knicks, skipped his team's match in London last Thursday for what he says was fear of his life.

An outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kanter said he was afraid Turkish spies or Erdogan fanatics could kill him in London.

In his tweets, he argued he felt safe in New York but was not sure about what would happen in London, where a large Turkish community lives.

The Turkish authoritie...