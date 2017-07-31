Ad
Prime minister Theresa May (l) with UK's EU envoy, Tim Barrow (r). Her comments come as an effort to end days of cabinet infighting about Brexit. (Photo: Number 10/Flickr)

UK sticks to ending free movement in 2019

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In an effort to end days of cabinet infighting that seemed to give way for a more relaxed Brexit approach, British prime minister Theresa May on Monday (31 July) made it clear that free movement will end in March 2019, when the UK leaves the EU.

“Free movement will end in March 2019,” May’s spokesperson told reporters in London.

“Other elements of the post-Brexit immigration system will be brought forward in due course. It would be wrong to speculate on what these might look lik...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

