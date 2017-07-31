UK sticks to ending free movement in 2019

In an effort to end days of cabinet infighting that seemed to give way for a more relaxed Brexit approach, British prime minister Theresa May on Monday (31 July) made it clear that free movement will end in March 2019, when the UK leaves the EU.

“Free movement will end in March 2019,” May’s spokesperson told reporters in London.

“Other elements of the post-Brexit immigration system will be brought forward in due course. It would be wrong to speculate on what these might look lik...