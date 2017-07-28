France and Italy quarrel over shipyard and Libya

French president Emmanuel Macron called Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday evening (27 July) to defuse tensions amid accusations of "colonialism" in Libya and economic "protectionism".

The call was "friendly", Gentiloni's office said, hours after his government had stated that a French decision to nationalise a shipyard was "serious and incomprehensible".

The French government decided on Thursday to "temporarily" take control of the STX shipyards, in Saint-Nazaire,...