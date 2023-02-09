Border fences are an indictment of EU state asylum failures

The past few years have seen EU states erecting fences and barriers along their borders in record time.
Between 2014 and 2022, the aggregate length of border fences at the EU's external borders and within went from 315km to 2048km.
The EU's external border alone is over 12,000 km. Around 13 percent of that is entirely fenced off, according to a European Parliament brief.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.