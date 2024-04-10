Migration pact hailed as 'huge' EU win, amid human-rights fears

MEPs gave their final approval on Wednesday (10 April) to the EU's long-delayed immigration and asylum pact, which European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen heralded as a "huge achievement for Europe".
The package of 10 regulations and directives approved by MEPs, which will come into effect in 2026, amounted to the biggest overhaul of the EU's immigration and asylum rules in over a decade.
It included new arrangemen...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.