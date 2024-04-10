Migration pact hailed as 'huge' EU win, amid human-rights fears

MEPs gave their final approval on Wednesday (10 April) to the EU's long-delayed immigration and asylum pact, which European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen heralded as a "huge achievement for Europe".

The package of 10 regulations and directives approved by MEPs, which will come into effect in 2026, amounted to the biggest overhaul of the EU's immigration and asylum rules in over a decade.

It included new arrangemen...