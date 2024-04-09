The European Parliament on Wednesday (10 April) is set to rubber stamp a new internal EU management system on asylum.

Years in the making, the overhaul has been described as a game-changer by EU institutions determined to reach an agreement ahead of the June European elections.

But big challenges lay ahead in terms of implementation, financing, and political will. All three are unpredictable, casting a long shadow over reforms that are inherently designed to act as a deterrent for future arrivals.

Some €2bn has so far been set aside for the roll out with more sourced from a future solidarity pool. Next summer's EU budget talks may also provide a further insight whether the funds will meet member state expectations.

Meanwhile, a common implementation plan is also now being drafted with the help of the EU's asylum agency, followed by national plans in the second of the year.

This comes under the anti-migrant EU presidencies of Hungary, Poland and then Denmark.

Hungary's ultra-conservative prime minister Viktor Orban has described the deal as "legal rape." Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk is also unhappy and Denmark's Mette Frederiksen has imposed a zero asylum-seeker policy.

More deals with autocrats to lower arrivals

Such leadership is hardly encouraging for a reform that promises a seamless migration process hinged on tricky concepts like solidarity and responsibility.

Even so, some will say that the reforms won't work unless fewer people arrive on European shores — regardless of political will and implementation.

Last year registered around 380,000 irregular arrivals and over a million asylum applications. Similar warnings on arrivals have been bantered around for years amid a broken EU asylum system.

It has seen people arriving in Italy self-relocating to Germany and elsewhere, triggering internal Schengen-zone border control checks.

The Italian Institute for International Political Studies, a think-tank, said around one million migrants and asylum seekers arrived in Italy between 2013 and 2023. Most left Italy, with Rome welcoming back less than 35,000 on its territory, it said.

It means Italy is hosting only 0.2 percent of refugees, in terms of its population size, compared to 0.7 percent in France and 1.5 percent in Germany.

Now the EU is ushering in a flurry of recent migrant-for-cash agreements with autocrat regimes spanning Tunisia, Mauritania and Egypt in the hopes of bringing those arrival numbers down.

Yet many demanding protection in Europe receive it — a context often lost in the wider debate.

Last year's protection rate for first-time asylum seekers stood at 53 percent, including for humanitarian reasons. And around one-third of those that appealed ended up with a positive decision.

Low return rates

Others will also say the reforms won't work if people cannot be returned home. Despite years of intense efforts, the EU's return rate is still around 21 percent, leaving many in limbo and destitute.

The issue has confounded the European Commission, which is leveraging everything it can to pressure origin and transit countries.

"We are not yet in a position to mobilise trade policy, development cooperation, visa policy to make even more significant impacts on the external dimension of migration," said European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas last month.

The statement came as the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) published its election manifesto now demanding a fundamental change to asylum, despite years of painstaking negotiations on complex laws that managed to bridge the elusive divide on solidarity and responsibility.

The same party helped bin the EU returns directive bill in the hopes the next European Commission will draft a new and more restrictive proposal.

"I think they want the commission to withdraw its current proposal and come up with a much tougher one and then they want a new parliament to build on a new text," said Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik.

The Belgian EU presidency is now discussing the idea, including "innovative solutions" to get around illegal pushbacks, she said.

Unable to return people and to stop arrivals, the EU has coded into law the ability for member states to declare a crisis and deny people entry at the borders.

For Catherine Woollard, director of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles, this is the true face of externalisation.

"The more notable form of externalisation is simply the denial of entry at the borders, rather than transferring people to Rwanda," she said.

Such externalisation has been happening for years under the guise of collective pushbacks and often with impunity. Now it will be law.