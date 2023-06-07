Final push for EU-Mercosur deal, amid deforestation fears

Finalising the EU-Mercosur agreement is a priority for the EU and the upcoming Spanish EU council presidency, ahead of a summit with Latin America and the Caribbean countries to be held in Brussels on 17 and 18 July.

But can negotiations over such a controversial old-fashioned trade deal be wrapped up in time for the meeting in mid-July? Hopes are high in Brussels — but talks could still fall apart.

"Concluding the EU Mercosur agreement will bring two regions together in a win-wi...