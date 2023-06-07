Final push for EU-Mercosur deal, amid deforestation fears

Finalising the EU-Mercosur agreement is a priority for the EU and the upcoming Spanish EU council presidency, ahead of a summit with Latin America and the Caribbean countries to be held in Brussels on 17 and 18 July.
But can negotiations over such a controversial old-fashioned trade deal be wrapped up in time for the meeting in mid-July? Hopes are high in Brussels — but talks could still fall apart.
"Concluding the EU Mercosur agreement will bring two regions together in a win-wi...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
