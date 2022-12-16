Ethics after Qatargate

The European Parliament is reeling from corruption allegations involving the Gulf state of Qatar.
Members' offices have been sealed. Raids have been carried out by Italian and Belgian authorities. And large sums of cash seized including sacks of banknotes from the father of one of the lawmakers at the centre of the scandal.
That lawmaker, Eva Kaili, was with the Greek socialist Pas...
