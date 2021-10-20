Poland doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

Poland has doubled the number of troops to 6,000 on its Belarus border, amid an ongoing standoff with stranded migrants - at least seven of whom have died as autumn temperatures plummet.
"Almost 6,000 soldiers from the 16th, 18th and 12th divisions are serving on the Polish-Belarusian border," said Poland's minister of defence Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday (19 October), in a tweet.
His tweet pictured a Polish soldier holding an automatic rifle, noting that the extra show of force w...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
