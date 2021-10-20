Ad
euobserver
Poland started erecting a fence along the Belarus border in July (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

Poland doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Poland has doubled the number of troops to 6,000 on its Belarus border, amid an ongoing standoff with stranded migrants - at least seven of whom have died as autumn temperatures plummet.

"Almost 6,000 soldiers from the 16th, 18th and 12th divisions are serving on the Polish-Belarusian border," said Poland's minister of defence Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday (19 October), in a tweet.

His tweet pictured a Polish soldier holding an automatic rifle, noting that the extra show of force w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Dozen ministers want EU to finance border walls
Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
Polish-Belarus asylum-seeker border standoff continues
Poland started erecting a fence along the Belarus border in July (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections