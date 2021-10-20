Poland doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

Poland has doubled the number of troops to 6,000 on its Belarus border, amid an ongoing standoff with stranded migrants - at least seven of whom have died as autumn temperatures plummet.

"Almost 6,000 soldiers from the 16th, 18th and 12th divisions are serving on the Polish-Belarusian border," said Poland's minister of defence Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday (19 October), in a tweet.

His tweet pictured a Polish soldier holding an automatic rifle, noting that the extra show of force w...