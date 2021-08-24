Afghanistan: Europe's disgrace

Europe began its Afghan crisis with a colossal mistake.
Afghan cities and provinces were rapidly falling to the Taliban, often without resistance. Knowing its days were numbered, the Afghan government begged European countries to temporarily halt deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers.
European embassies in Kabul supported this assessment.
On 5 August, however, six ministers of the interior, justice, and migration in EU member states - including Austrian minister ...
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This column is an edited version of a recent column in NRC.
