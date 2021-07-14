Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

Thousands of French citizens rushed to book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment on Tuesday (13 July), after president Emmanuel Macron warned that unvaccinated people would be refused access to a variety of events, venues - and even some careers.
Macron announced on Monday evening that vaccines would become mandatory for health and care workers - with penalties for those who refuse to get the jab by mid-September.
He also said that a health pass (proving vaccination status or recent...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.