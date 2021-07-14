Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

Thousands of French citizens rushed to book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment on Tuesday (13 July), after president Emmanuel Macron warned that unvaccinated people would be refused access to a variety of events, venues - and even some careers.

Macron announced on Monday evening that vaccines would become mandatory for health and care workers - with penalties for those who refuse to get the jab by mid-September.

He also said that a health pass (proving vaccination status or recent...