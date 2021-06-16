Ad
The European Parliament recently declared the EU a '"LGBTI freedom-zone", in response to attacks against the rights of LGBTIQ people by the Polish government (Photo: Greens-EFA Group in the European Parliament)

Hungary passes anti-LGBTIQ bill ahead of 2022 election

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's parliament passed legislation on Tuesday (15 June) which bans what it deems the "promotion" of homosexuality among children, amid fierce criticism from human rights groups and most opposition parties.

Lawmakers from nationalist prime minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party and opposition rightwing Jobbik party voted by 157 in favour, and one against, the legislation - originally designed to penalise paedophilia offenders, but which had been hijacked by anti-LGBTIQ elements...

