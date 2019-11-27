Making EU trade deals work for citizens

As global trade disputes increase, protectionism is on the rise, and climate protection becomes a mainstream political objective, trade is becoming an increasingly political topic.
The trade committee of the European Parliament (INTA) will thus host some heated debates.
Sustainability, and the implementation and enforcement of the EU's trade agreements will be the two basic principles guiding the priorities for the trade committee, German MEP Bernd Lange told EUobserver, when as...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
