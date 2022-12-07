EU Commission shoring up children's rights of same-sex parents

A new EU Commission bill wants to ensure the rights of a child from same-sex couples are upheld across all EU states.

"The core of the proposal is that once a member state has established parenthood under its national law, they should be recognised by the other member states," EU justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, told reporters on Wednesday (7 December).

The proposal follows legal wrangling and headaches for same-sex couples whose parenthood is recognised in one EU state but ...