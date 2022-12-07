Ad
euobserver
Children of same-sex couples sometimes find themselves in a legal limbo due to anti-LGBTI laws (Photo: Jonathan Cohen)

EU Commission shoring up children's rights of same-sex parents

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A new EU Commission bill wants to ensure the rights of a child from same-sex couples are upheld across all EU states.

"The core of the proposal is that once a member state has established parenthood under its national law, they should be recognised by the other member states," EU justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, told reporters on Wednesday (7 December).

The proposal follows legal wrangling and headaches for same-sex couples whose parenthood is recognised in one EU state but ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy
EU top court: Same-sex parents with children are 'family'
Hungary's voters asked to back Orbán's anti-LGBTI referendum
Children of same-sex couples sometimes find themselves in a legal limbo due to anti-LGBTI laws (Photo: Jonathan Cohen)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections