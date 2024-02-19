Ad
Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia, with EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU banks in Russia after Navalny: business as usual

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU banks still operating in Russia are squirming to show they're abandoning their ever-more toxic client — but actions speak louder than words.

Austria's top lender, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), which made €1.8bn in pre-tax profit in Russia last year, told EUobserver on Monday (19 February) its "plan is not affected by the recent developments".

The "developments" were the death in jail of Russia's best-known anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny on Friday in what EU ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

