Solar PV contributes two-thirds of this year's increase in renewable power capacity (Photo: PressReleaseFinder)

IEA: World 'comfortably' on track for renewables target

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The global energy crisis has become a driving force behind the rapid growth of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Thursday (1 June).

Renewable power capacity is expected to increase by one third this year due to increasing policy support, higher fossil fuel prices, and concerns about energy security, especially in the EU, it said.

The IEA predicts that renewable electricity capacity worldwide will rea...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

