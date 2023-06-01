IEA: World 'comfortably' on track for renewables target

The global energy crisis has become a driving force behind the rapid growth of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Thursday (1 June).

Renewable power capacity is expected to increase by one third this year due to increasing policy support, higher fossil fuel prices, and concerns about energy security, especially in the EU, it said.

The IEA predicts that renewable electricity capacity worldwide will rea...