Ad
euobserver
'As we stand at this crossroads, the support and unity between Israel and Europe are more critical than ever'

Hamas' crimes against humanity 'evoke those of Islamic State'

EU & the World
Opinion
by Ambassador Haim Regev, Brussels,

Last Saturday (7 October), the people of Israel were confronted with an unimaginable horror. In the stillness of the night, under the cover of darkness, more than 1,500 terrorists infiltrated Israel's borders at multiple points, launching a coordinated and brutal attack on Israeli communities.

Simultaneously, rockets rained down from the skies, targeting innocent civilians from the south of the country to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

This was not just an act of terror; it was an act o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Haim Regev is the ambassador of the Israeli Mission to the EU and Nato.

Related articles

Why the EU must stop firing blanks over Gaza
Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal, EU says
The first anniversary of the Abraham Accords
Israel: Is revenge the right answer?
'As we stand at this crossroads, the support and unity between Israel and Europe are more critical than ever'

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Haim Regev is the ambassador of the Israeli Mission to the EU and Nato.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections