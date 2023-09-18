Ad
euobserver
Spain's economy minister Nadia Calviño pledged to present a new draft version of EU spending rules at a meeting in Luxembourg next month (Photo: Flickr)

Spain calls for new EU spending rules on fiscal 'pilgrimage'

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

At a two-day gathering of finance ministers in Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia in northwestern Spain, that ended on Saturday (16 September), Spanish economy minister Nadia Calviño called on her colleagues to agree on new spending rules before the end of the year.

Comparing the negotiations to a "Camino" [a pilgrimage], a reference to the coastal city's history as one of Europe's premier holy places and pilgrimage sites, Calviño pledged to present a new draft of the so-ca...

