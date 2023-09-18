Spain calls for new EU spending rules on fiscal 'pilgrimage'

At a two-day gathering of finance ministers in Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia in northwestern Spain, that ended on Saturday (16 September), Spanish economy minister Nadia Calviño called on her colleagues to agree on new spending rules before the end of the year.

Comparing the negotiations to a "Camino" [a pilgrimage], a reference to the coastal city's history as one of Europe's premier holy places and pilgrimage sites, Calviño pledged to present a new draft of the so-ca...