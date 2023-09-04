La Rentrée and MEPs anti-corruption reform This WEEK

With politicians, lobbyists, diplomats and bureaucrats streaming back into the city, the so-called 'La Rentrée' has officially started — with a touch of much-needed sun to brighten the week.
On Tuesday (5 September), EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the first Africa Climate Summit.
Discussions about how to provide financial assistance to those most affected by climate chang...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
