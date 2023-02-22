Ad
euobserver
The Nord Stream pipelines connected Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Swedes urge patience and calm in Nord Stream blast probe

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden has urged faith in its "unique" Nord Stream blast enquiry, as Russia repeats allegations of a Western conspiracy.

"To my knowledge, this is a unique investigation," a spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority told EUobserver, referring to efforts to find out who blew up Russia's gas pipelines to Germany in Sweden's maritime zone last September.

Mats Ljungqvist, the prosecutor in charge, is doing it "with help from the Swedish police, the Swedish security service a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Foul play suspicions in Nord Stream leaks
Underwater explosions were detected near Nord Stream leaks
New EU blacklist names Russians abducting Ukrainian children
The Nord Stream pipelines connected Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections