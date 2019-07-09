EU condemns 'Russian aggression' in east Ukraine

The EU has told Russia that sanctions will stay in place until it stops waging war in east Ukraine.
"We reiterated our strong condemnation of the clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity by acts of aggression by the Russian armed forces since February 2014," the EU and Ukraine said in a joint statement after a summit in Kiev on Monday (8 July).
"Let me once again confirm the EU's unwavering support for...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
