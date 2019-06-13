'Green' Erasmus+ project sending students by plane

Students from six schools across Europe are learning about the environment by visiting each other, while inadvertently damaging the environment by the plane flights they take to get there.

EUobserver recently learned of the two-year international project, which is part of the EU-funded Erasmus+ programme, and is called C.L.E.A.N. or Community League for Environmental Action Network.

It involves teenagers from schools from EU members Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the ...