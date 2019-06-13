Ad
euobserver
Some have suggested that either the first 1,000km - or 18 hours - of a journey should be made by train (Photo: William Hook)

Investigation

'Green' Erasmus+ project sending students by plane

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Students from six schools across Europe are learning about the environment by visiting each other, while inadvertently damaging the environment by the plane flights they take to get there.

EUobserver recently learned of the two-year international project, which is part of the EU-funded Erasmus+ programme, and is called C.L.E.A.N. or Community League for Environmental Action Network.

It involves teenagers from schools from EU members Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the ...

Some have suggested that either the first 1,000km - or 18 hours - of a journey should be made by train (Photo: William Hook)

