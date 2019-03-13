March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal

The likelihood the UK will leave the EU on 29 March has faded after Tuesday's (12 March) failed vote, but no one can say how much longer and on what terms it will stay in.

The likely lapse comes after a modified EU withdrawal accord was defeated by 391 votes to 242 in what left British prime minister Theresa May sounding exasperated as she "profoundly regretted" her defeat in Westminster.

The No vote came amid concerns that EU promises the UK would not be stuck in a customs union...