Ad
euobserver
British MPs likely to vote for a delay on Wednesday and Thursday, but how will EU respond? (Photo: Leo Hidalgo)

March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The likelihood the UK will leave the EU on 29 March has faded after Tuesday's (12 March) failed vote, but no one can say how much longer and on what terms it will stay in.

The likely lapse comes after a modified EU withdrawal accord was defeated by 391 votes to 242 in what left British prime minister Theresa May sounding exasperated as she "profoundly regretted" her defeat in Westminster.

The No vote came amid concerns that EU promises the UK would not be stuck in a customs union...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote
Brexit talks to continue after May-Juncker meeting
EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship
British MPs likely to vote for a delay on Wednesday and Thursday, but how will EU respond? (Photo: Leo Hidalgo)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections