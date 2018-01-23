Ad
Greek minister Tskalotos (l) with ESM chief Regling (c) (Photo: Council of the EU)

Greece and creditors prepare bailout exit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece's creditors agreed on Monday (22 January) to unblock €6.7 billion of new aid by April and to open debt-relief talks, in an effort to prepare a smooth exit from the bailout programme in the summer.

"We're looking at the future with a greater degree of confidence," Greek finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos said after the meeting.

"The important discussions in front of us are to do with discussions on debt and the nature of the [programme] exit," he noted.

