Ad
euobserver
Macron 'yielded on nothing' on economic issues in his discussions with Chinese leader Xi (Photo: cn.ambafrance.org)

Analysis

Macron's Chinese 'game of influence'

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

"Europe is back," French president Emmanuel Macron told Chinese leaders last week during a three-day visit to China.

"I came here to tell China my determination to get the Europe-China partnership into the 21st century," he stressed.

But surrounded by a large business delegation, he also declared "France is back" - raising questions about how his China policy can fit into an evolving EU policy towards the new global power.

Macron returned to France with trade deals on agricu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Chinese the most bullish on EU investment, report finds
US and EU face 'common' China challenge, says US official
EU defends new trade rules after Chinese criticism
Macron 'yielded on nothing' on economic issues in his discussions with Chinese leader Xi (Photo: cn.ambafrance.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections