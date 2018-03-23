Ad
US steel and aluminium tariff threats has rattled the EU. Here workers in 2016 protest outside the Berlaymont HQ against Chinese steel dumping - which many believe is behind the global price drop. (Photo: James Crisp)

Tariffs and Turkey will top This WEEK

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A trade spat between EU and the United States will likely dominate the political agenda as the spectre of tariffs remain unresolved.

EU leaders had this week at a summit in Brussels presented a united front against US threats to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Although exempted until 1 May, the issue continues to brew with EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem keeping her options open "in terms of preserving our right...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

