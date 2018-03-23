Tariffs and Turkey will top This WEEK

A trade spat between EU and the United States will likely dominate the political agenda as the spectre of tariffs remain unresolved.
EU leaders had this week at a summit in Brussels presented a united front against US threats to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium.
Although exempted until 1 May, the issue continues to brew with EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem keeping her options open "in terms of preserving our right...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
