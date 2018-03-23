Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs

EU leaders were left in the dark on Thursday (22 March) after the US president failed to detail under which conditions European steel and aluminium could be exempted from tariffs that will be put in place on Friday.

Gathered in Brussels for one of their regulars summits, they waited in vain until 1AM on Friday for Donald Trump to publish the formal decision confirming the exemption.

They decided to postpone their discussion on the issue until 9AM on Friday. Theresa May, who had pl...