US backs Europe on Russia deterrent

US defence chief James Mattis has praised European efforts to jointly deter Russian aggression, amid talks on EU military integration.

Speaking in Helsinki on Monday (6 November), Mattis said that "by tightening such cooperation here in the north, we see the deterrent capability of democracies strengthened."

He said the "deepening" of a Nato-Finland 'defence partnership' and the implementation of a US-Finland defence 'statement' had "a stabilising purpose here in northern Europe ...