Ad
euobserver
City of London faces uncertain future on single market access (Photo: Ralph .)

EU takes aim at UK tax perks

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU competition authorities have sunk their teeth into UK tax perks for multinationals amid a wider crackdown on aggressive tax avoidance.

The European Commission said on Thursday (26 October) it had opened an "in-depth investigation" into a British law that let big corporations shift profits to offshore subsidiaries.

It said the opening of the probe did "not prejudge the outcome of the investigation".

But it indicated that if the UK scheme constituted illegal state aid, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ireland vows to fight EU's Apple tax order
Amazon becomes latest target in EU war on tax deals
EU big four push to tax internet giants
City of London faces uncertain future on single market access (Photo: Ralph .)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections